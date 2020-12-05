Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sullivan DelleDonna
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1928
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
Sullivan DelleDonna's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home in Pleasant Unity, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sullivan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greensburg Location
516 Stanton at Green Streets, Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Greensburg Location
516 Stanton at Green Streets, Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Funeral services provided by:
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.