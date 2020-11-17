Menu
Summer Crosby
1985 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1985
DIED
November 13, 2020
Summer Crosby's passing at the age of 35 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL .

Published by Archer Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Elzey Chapel Cemetery
13372 SW 52nd Street, Lake Butler, Florida 32054
Funeral services provided by:
Archer Funeral Home
