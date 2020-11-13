Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Surendra Jokhan
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1947
DIED
November 11, 2020
Surendra Jokhan's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Sacramento Funeral Home in Sacramento, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Surendra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the North Sacramento Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by North Sacramento Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, California 95815
Funeral services provided by:
North Sacramento Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.