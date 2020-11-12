Menu
Susan Bastianelli
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1941
DIED
November 8, 2020
Susan Bastianelli's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City in Boulder City, NV .

Published by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Star Mortuary
6484 Boulder Ranch Ave, Henderson, Nevada 89011
Funeral services provided by:
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
