Susan Berkemer
1952 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1952
DIED
November 17, 2020
Susan Berkemer's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

Published by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Susan,Nick Nighbert
Susan Nighbert
Friend
November 19, 2020
Melinda Reynolds
November 19, 2020