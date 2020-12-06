Menu
Susan Borror
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
Susan Borror's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel in Columbus, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
Dec
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
Hugs, love, and prayers to all of you during this difficult time.
Cathy Pierce
Friend
December 4, 2020
Carolyn Turner
December 4, 2020