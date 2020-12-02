Menu
Susan Cantrell
1960 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1960
DIED
November 27, 2020
Susan Cantrell's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365
