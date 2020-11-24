Menu
Susan Dale
1960 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1960
DIED
November 21, 2020
Susan Dale's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Robesonia, PA .

service information is available at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center website.

Published by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
402 East Penn Avenue, Robesonia, Pennsylvania 19551
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
