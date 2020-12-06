Menu
Susan DeBeck
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1946
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
West High School
Susan DeBeck's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
May she rest in peace. Our deepest condolences to She's family.
Fred & Janice Wallo
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
I will be forever grateful for everything she did for me. Forever giving, putting others before herself. I hope she is now flying high, reunited with her mother...and mine, forever keeping eachother company in the skies.
Josh Rastia
Family
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gary Fett
Friend
December 1, 2020
Dear Ron and Family
I am sorry to learn of Sue's passing. I have sent out an email notifying our classmates of her death. Mike Baye-West High Class of 1964
Mike Baye
Classmate
December 1, 2020
May she rest in peace.
Vern Malchow
December 1, 2020
Sincere condolences Ron. I will always have fond memories of you both when I was working with Susan. Blessings to you.
Reyne Nelson
Friend
November 30, 2020