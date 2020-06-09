Susan Flora DeCou1961 ~ 2020 Today Heaven had a beautiful soul returned to them. Susan Flora DeCou came to this earth to William and Harumi Roy on October 9, 1961 in Kansas City, Kansas and then departed this earthly world on June 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah due to complications from her battle with COPD at the age of 58.She resided in Clearfield, Utah for the last 11 years. She has left her mark in many different states in the US as well as lived in Japan.She was best known as a loving and caring mother, grandma and friend to all who knew her. She went by many names like Hooey's mom, grandma or just mom if you knew her you would never call her by her name. She was one to never let anyone think or talk less of themselves. She was a shoulder to cry on or an ear to talk to without holding judgment.Her biggest passions in life were her children, grandkids, her dogs and cats and the many people who called her mom or friend.She is preceded in death by her father and mother William and Harumi Roy. Her husband Daniel DeCou and niece April Rich.She is survived by her brothers Bill and Lisa Roy, Robert Roy his kids Kristina and Patrick Roy as well as her children Melinda Cass and her kids William Cass and Mathayas Talbot. Ronald and Regina Cottrill and their kids Alex, Stefan, Elijah and Kristian Cottrill, Robert Hooey and also Crystal Hooey and her kids Ryan and Abigail Thomas. As well as the many people who were like family.Though her years were few on this earth she touched many hearts, now she is looking down at us while she is flying high in the sky like an eagle.Funeral services will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.Her family would also like to thank everyone who has reached out to offer their condolences.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 13, 2020.