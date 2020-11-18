Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan Dobrowolski
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1954
DIED
November 16, 2020
Susan Dobrowolski's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Essling Funeral Home in LaPorte, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Susan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Essling Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Essling Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Inc, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Inc, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Inc, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Funeral services provided by:
Essling Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.