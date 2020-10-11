Age 72, of Crafton Heights (Greenway Park), formerly of Dormont, on Wednesday October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 43 years to Charles Clybourn; loving mother of Timothy (Tina) Clybourn; dear sister of Kathie (Steve) Koren of Sun City, FL, and Audrey (Robert) Schweitzer of Cambridge Springs, PA; cherished grandmother of Talara, Timothy Jr., Taylen, and Tina Marie Clybourn; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Ms. Sue volunteered for Sheridan Youth Football Association and Elliott West End Athletic Association for many years. She will also be remembered as the "Candy Store Lady of Greenway" that provided field trips, talent shows, and other opportunities for the youth. She retired from the Department of Welfare after many years of service. Susan was a graduate of Keystone Oaks High School and Clarion University. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends are welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont (412-531-4000), on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., where a service will be held at (time announced later). Inurnment private. The family suggests memorial contributions to Elliot West End Athletic Association.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.