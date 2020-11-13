Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan Fredrick
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1945
DIED
November 11, 2020
Susan Fredrick's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. in Harvard, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Susan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, Illinois 60033
Nov
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, Illinois 60033
Funeral services provided by:
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
November 13, 2020