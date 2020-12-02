Susan Henry's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc in Battle Creek, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Susan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
