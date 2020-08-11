Susan Westover Hunter



April 25, 1966 ~ August 7, 2020







Susan, "Sue", "Suzie", Westover Hunter, age 54, returned to her heavenly home to loved ones on August 7, 2020, in her Harrisville, UT home. She was born in Ogden, UT on April 25, 1966 to Jawin Clark and Sandra Steele Westover. She married her honey John "Yohon" Harvey Hunter Jr. on December 2, 1994 in Ogden, Utah. She became a bonus mommy to Amanda Hunter, of Horseheads, NY, with their union. She never bore any of her own biological children due to health complications.



Suzie graduated from Weber High School, Class of 1984. Suzie lived in Ogden, Pleasant View, Ogden, Cheyenne, Harrisville, Elmyra, Harrisville, Eden, Riverdale, and then back to the place she called home in Harrisville.



Suzie's first job was at Pic-a-Dilly by the Ogden River. She worked many years in manufacturing at places like Auto Liv, Parker, and Cornell (N.Y.). She also helped Yohon prep many paint jobs. Her last job was working at I.R.S. She and John wanted to open a New York foods place and started a small glass etching business together.



Susan enjoyed playing the cello, sewing, glass etching, decorating, cooking, fishing, going on a motorcycle trip to Sturgis, trailer trips with Walt, and spending time at the family cabin in the Uintas. Suzie was a dog lover and had many fur babies she loved dearly. She was a part of the original Maniacs volunteer group that helped raise funds through their haunted house Manic Manor.



Susan was member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong belief in Jesus Christ and the teachings of the church. She faithfully watched all of General Conference for years.



She was a very loving and supportive wife, stepmother, sister, and aunt. Suzie was very friendly. Suzie had a wonderful laugh and smile. She loved to chat with anyone and everyone. She had a huge heart and endured many heartaches and stayed strong and optimistic through many health problems.



Susan is survived by her father, Jawin of Roy; her step-daughter, Amanda of Horseheads, N.Y.; siblings, Laurie (Ron) Graham of Roy, Annette (Chad) Hazeldine of Greeley, CO, Kathy (Kit) Baker of Clearfield, and John (Kaydee) Westover of Clearfield; many nieces and nephews whom she adored, and two fur babies.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra - 5 months ago; husband, John - 15 yrs. ago; brother-in-law, Lonnie Morgan - 6 yrs. Ago; recent boyfriend, Walter Calloway - 5 yrs. ago; and five fur babies.



We love you and will miss you dearly! Laters Suzie!



She will share her funeral with her mother because we were unable to do a funeral for her mother in March because of Covid-19 restrictions.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.



Funeral proceedings will be streamed through a Facebook Live event.



Due to the Covid-19 virus please wear masks and use social distancing.



In lieu of flowers donations to pay for funeral costs may be sent to @Kathy-Baker-45 through Venmo.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.