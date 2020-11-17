Menu
Susan Krebs
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1941
DIED
November 15, 2020
Susan Krebs's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bales' Funeral Home in Camden, OH .

Published by Bales' Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bales' Funeral Home
249 N. Main St., Camden, Ohio 45311
Funeral services provided by:
Bales' Funeral Home
