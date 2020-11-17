Susan Lewis's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory in Yuma, AZ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Susan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yuma Mortuary & Crematory website.
Published by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.