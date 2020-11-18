Menu
Susan Martin
1951 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1951
DIED
November 16, 2020
Susan Martin's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Donohue Funeral Home - Newtown Square
3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073
Dec
8
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
The Donohue Funeral Home - Newtown Square
3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
