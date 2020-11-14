Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan Nichter
1962 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1962
DIED
November 9, 2020
Susan Nichter's passing at the age of 58 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home in Macomb Township, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Susan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lee-Ellena Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.