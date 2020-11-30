Menu
Susan Oettle
1966 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1966
DIED
November 23, 2020
Susan Oettle's passing at the age of 54 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
12:15p.m.
Beardstown City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Colwell Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Missy & family,
I've known your mom for a long time. She was a kind hearted woman who will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to you at this time. May God ease your pain.
Debbie Large
Friend
November 25, 2020