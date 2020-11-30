Menu
Susan Pumphrey
1950 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1950
DIED
November 11, 2020
Susan Pumphrey's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heitger Funeral Services in Massillon, OH .

Published by Heitger Funeral Services on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 30, 2020