Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan Shaw
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1938
DIED
November 5, 2020
Susan Shaw's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester in Colchester, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Susan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I have enjoyed playing bridge with her for a few years and she was a good player and v friendly person all the time. I played bridge with her two days before she passed away. We will miss her and May her soul Rest In Peace.
Rasik Davda
Friend
November 11, 2020