Susan Spadaccio's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott Funeral Home in Erie, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Susan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott Funeral Home website.
Published by Scott Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.