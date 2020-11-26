Menu
Susan Tackett
1958 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1958
DIED
October 12, 2020
Susan Tackett's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home in Philadelphia, PA .

Published by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home and Cremation Service
11010 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19154
Oct
22
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home and Cremation Service
11010 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19154
Funeral services provided by:
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
