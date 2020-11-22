Menu
Susan Thoits
1924 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1924
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Susan Thoits's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home website.

Published by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Your memories of this great woman will live on.
Jeff Swain
November 21, 2020
Sue was a legend both to the community and also to our family. Her gentle, wise, and loving council served the McPhee girls well and she was a wonderful friend to our parents in our younger days. All I can think of is this quote: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”. A life well lived, RIP, Sue
Susie Brew
Friend
November 20, 2020