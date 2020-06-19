Our mother, sister and aunt, Susan Lee Whiteman, passed away at the age of 74 on June 13, 2020. Susan was born in San Francisco, California and raised by her loving parents Alice and Robert.



Susan is survived by her daughters Alicia Fukunaga of Seattle, Washington and Vanessa Fukunaga of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; her sister Terry Thomas of Layton, Utah and her nieces Lindsey Parkinson of Layton, Utah and Sabrina Hopkins (Brent) of Azel, Texas.



Susan was raised in California and moved up to Alaska when she was 9 years old and graduated from Kodiak Island High School. After her graduation she moved to Anchorage where she worked as a legal secretary. She married Larry Fukunaga and moved to Utah. She later re-married to Ron Whiteman. Susan joined TRW, later Northrup Grumman, as an administrative assistant moving up to Contracts Administrator before she retired.



Susan loved many things from music to card games and one of her main loves were dogs. She also loved skiing with her husband Ron Whiteman at Powder Mountain, Utah and helped pass that love on to her daughters. The remaining years of Susan's life were spent relaxing, playing bingo and any type of card game at Mt Ogden Nursing Home.



No formal services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.