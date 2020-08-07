It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Susan Wignall who left this life on the morning of August 1, 2020. Susan was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer five days before her death. She chose not to be treated which thankfully spared her from suffering any longer than necessary. She felt she had finished her work here on earth and was ready to go back home to her Heavenly Father.







Susan was born July 21, 1941 to Paul Beesley Pickering and Esther Meta Yurka in Salt Lake City, Utah. Susan married Paul Wayne Wignall on April 12, 1962 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She was known for always smiling and for her kindness. Everyone that knew her loved her and she loved everyone, never judging always thinking good of others.







Susan's priority in life has always been her family; they gave her purpose and joy. She radiated beauty from the inside out and gave so much of herself putting her needs aside. She worked hours and hours on genealogy, crocheted afghans, loved to work on crafts, was an amazing cook, and she loved animals and flowers. Susan will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.







She is survived by her husband Paul; children Wayne (Lisa) Wignall; Wendy (Toni) Rudolph, and Sonja Johnson; ten grandchildren, four step grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister Kathy (Doug) Cheshire. Preceded in death by her sister Beverly Young and son-in-law, Bryan Johnson.







Services were held for family Saturday, August 8, 2020 under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.









Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.