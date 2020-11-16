Menu
Susie Barger
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1932
DIED
November 14, 2020
Susie Barger's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home Llc in Hyden, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home Llc website.

Published by Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home Llc on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home
23185 Highway 421, Hyden, Kentucky 41749
Funeral services provided by:
Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home Llc
