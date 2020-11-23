Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susie Bergen
1956 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1956
DIED
November 4, 2020
Susie Bergen's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop in Pinetop, AZ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Susie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
R V Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery
390 South 4th West, Snowflake, Arizona 85937
Funeral services provided by:
Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.