Our amazing Mother, Nana, and Wife, Suzanne (Sue) Briggs Belliston finished her mortal mission on, November 15, 2020. Suzanne was born in Ogden, UT, on May 13, 1946, to Helen and Lawrence Briggs. Sue grew up with four sisters and one brother in Syracuse, Utah, on the Farm that will soon be home to the Syracuse Utah Temple. As a child, Suzanne loved to ride her bike, sew, and play outside. Suzanne graduated from Clearfield High School in 1964. Her favorite subject in school was homemaking and she put her skills to work sewing the bridesmaid dresses for her own wedding to the love of her life, Vaughn Belliston. Suzanne and Vaughn were married in the Ogden Utah temple on January 22, 1977. Unable to have children due to Ovarian cancer in her 20's, Suzanne and Vaughn were blessed to adopt three beautiful children, who were later sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple. In 1987 the Belliston Family moved from Ogden to Farmington. Suzanne was an incredible mother, she was always present and involved in her kid's lives. Suzanne was known as the "cool mom" and always had a cupboard full of snacks, and a head full of advice to share with anyone who visited. Suzanne spent her life dedicated to the service of others. She made it her mission to make every soul she met feel important and loved. Suzanne volunteered her time to many charitable organizations, including more than a decade of service with The Festival of Trees. Suzanne loved children and felt that any cause devoted to the child was worthy of her time and money. Suzanne was a steadfast and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was beloved by all the children and youth she taught throughout her years as a primary teacher and a young women's leader, not just because she would take fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and candy every Sunday, but because she taught with love and humor. Suzanne always loved a good joke, her children will remember all of her crazy shenanigans on April Fools Day, including, toothpaste Oreos, short sheeting the bed, and shoes full of newspaper! Suzanne cherished her grandchildren, she was the "best Nana ever". She loved being part of her grandchildren's lives and especially loved to spoil each one of them. Suzanne wanted her grandchildren to love the Lord as much as she did; she worked hard to share her testimony through family home evenings, and Christmas celebrations.
We were not ready to let her go; however, we are grateful for our knowledge of an eternity after death where we will one day be together again.
Suzanne was reunited in death with her parents, Lawrence and Helen Briggs, her grandbaby Shaylee, two nephews, and many family and friends who passed on before her.Suzanne is survived by her two daughters, Nicole (Brett) Gappmayer, Ashley (Brett) DeCow, her Son Blake, 5 grandchildren, Gabby Gappmayer, Kate Gappmayer, Ben Gappmayer, Brennan DeCow, and Brady DeCow, Her Siblings Becky Goodlife, Beth Huber, Julie Sorensen, Irene Briggs, and Neal Briggs and all the nieces and nephews who loved Aunt Sue.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Farmington Utah North Stake Center, 729 Shepard Ln., Farmington, Utah.Viewings will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Monday prior to the Funeral from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., all at the Stake Center. A broadcast of the service will be available on Facebook live on the Russon Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327
and Zoom: Meeting ID 6860624966 Passcode: SuePlease note that face masks and social distancing will be required at both the viewing and the funeral.
In lieu of flowers please consider participating in this year's virtual Festival of Trees (Dec. 1 to Dec. 5) https://intermountainhealthcare.org/primary-childrens/give/festival-of-trees.
Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.