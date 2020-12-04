Menu
Suzanne Kronewitter
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
Suzanne Kronewitter's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .

Published by Hahn Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
So sorry for your loss my prayers go out to all of you. God rest her soul.
alex fisher
Friend
November 30, 2020
I’m so sorry for the loss of your mom.
Karen Baldinii
Friend
November 29, 2020
Remember going to Art and Sues house to pick up Ron, to head out for the evening. Of course, Ron was never ready. Sue would sit and chit chat with me while we waited for Ron to finish primping up.I enjoyed our conversations. Our condolences to the family. Sam and Connie Perri
Sam Perri
Friend
November 28, 2020