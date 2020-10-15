Suzanne Walker Mangel



April 24, 1946 ~ October 14, 2020







Suzanne Walker Mangel was born to Marilyn Warnick and Reed Walker on April 24, 1946, and lived her growing years in Lindon, Utah.



She was raised around horses and loved riding and barrel racing. Suzanne and her first husband, Steven Smith, had four boys together, but they later divorced.



Suzanne worked for the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind for many years and later became a legal secretary, retiring from Pacific Corp.



Suzanne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had the opportunity to serve in many callings.



She found her soulmate, David P. Mangel, on a blind date, and they married and were sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple.



Suzanne loved the outdoors and doing service; she made over 60 quilts for family and friends. She was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



Suzanne passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marilyn W. Cook and Reed (Mable) Walker, and a grandbaby, Angelyn Dubach. She is survived by her best-friend and husband, Dave Mangel; by her children, Taz (Roni) Smith, Justin (Mary) Smith, Wendi Martin, Penny (Jed) Dubach, Sid (Traci) Smith, Burke Smith, Troy (Janice) Mangel, Todd (Nelli) Mangel; and by 25 grandkids and 22 great-grandkids.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.