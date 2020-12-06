Suzanne Miller's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home in Fillmore, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Suzanne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home website.
Published by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
