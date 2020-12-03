Menu
Suzanne Witwer
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1938
DIED
November 29, 2020
Suzanne Witwer's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel in South Bend, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
375 W. Cleveland road, Granger, Indiana 46530
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
