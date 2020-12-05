Menu
Sybble Harrison
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1940
DIED
November 3, 2020
Sybble Harrison's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.

Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel
505 Austin Street, Levelland, Texas 79336
Nov
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
301 N. Fillmore, Whiteface, Texas 79379
Nov
6
Interment
11:00a.m.
Whiteface Cemetery
Highway 125, Whiteface, Texas 79379
