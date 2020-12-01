Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sydney Rieckhoff
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1941
DIED
November 18, 2020
Sydney Rieckhoff's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sydney in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Jim - Sydney was a wonderful person and will be missed by everyone who knew her. Sending my condolences to you and wishing you peace.
Tim Eby
Friend
November 25, 2020
A beautiful life well lived. So grateful for Sydney paving the wave for many programs my children love today in Elkhart County. Her commitment to service is inspiring. What a beautiful legacy...and her children are incredible too . Rest in heaven Sydney.
Stephanie Krol
Friend
November 22, 2020
Barbara Rieckhoff
November 21, 2020
Jim, my condolences to you and your family. Judy Jankowski
Judy Jankowski
Friend
November 21, 2020
Steve, my heartfelt condolences go out to you and the family during this time. I fondly remember you and your mom from my teaching days at Riverview School. Her infectious smile brightened up the room during parent conferences!

Fondly, "Miss Staley" Mrs. Pat Rider
Riverview School, Room 7
Patricia A Rider
Teacher
November 21, 2020