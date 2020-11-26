Menu
Sylvia Alvey
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1931
DIED
November 23, 2020
Sylvia Alvey's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Roy, UT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Roy
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah 84067
Nov
30
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 12:15p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Roy
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah 84067
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch
1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, Utah 84403
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
