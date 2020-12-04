Menu
Sylvia Burgett
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1929
DIED
November 24, 2020
Sylvia Burgett's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home in West Liberty, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home website.

Published by Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home
367 Main Street, West Liberty, Kentucky 41472
Funeral services provided by:
Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home
