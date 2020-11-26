Menu
Sylvia Burns
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1941
DIED
November 20, 2020
Sylvia Burns's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goebel Funeral Home in Crooksville, OH .

Published by Goebel Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye St, Crooksville, Ohio 43731
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Toby was such a lovely woman.
Tricia Riffle Brown
Friend
November 22, 2020