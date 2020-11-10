Menu
Sylvia Freeney
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1955
DIED
November 6, 2020
Sylvia Freeney's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sylvia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sacred Funeral Home website.

Published by Sacred Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Wake
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dallas West Church of Christ
3510 N. Hampton Road, Dallas, Texas 75212
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Church of Christ
7979 E. R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, Texas 75228
Sacred Funeral Home
