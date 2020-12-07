Menu
Sylvia Gidley
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1931
DIED
December 6, 2020
Sylvia Gidley's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro in Hillsboro, TX .

Published by Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, Texas 76645
Dec
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, Texas 76645
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
