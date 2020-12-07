Sylvia Gidley's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro in Hillsboro, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sylvia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro website.