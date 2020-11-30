Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sylvia Hale
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1958
DIED
November 25, 2020
Sylvia Hale's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sylvia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Community Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Community Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
1501 Talladega HIghway, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.