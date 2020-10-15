SYLVIA JEAN HENRY OBITUARY



1961 – 2020



Sylvia Jean Henry passed away due to Septic Shock, Pneumonia, and Diabetes on September 28, 2020. She was born September 13, 1961 in Ogden Utah to Sam Edison Henry and Sarah Charley Henry. She is survived by her daughter Shanna Lynn Henry and son Quintin Leatham. She is also survived by her; sister's Sherry Henry, Sharlene Lano; brother's Samuel Henry, Myron George. She has 15 nieces and nephews, 15 grandnieces and grand-nephews.



She is preceded in death by; her parents, her brother Stewart Henry, her sister's Sandra, Suzie, and Sharon.



Sylvia grew up in Sunset and Clearfield Utah. She worked numerous jobs, as well as babysitting her nieces and nephews.



Sylvia had many friends where she lived. She made friends easily. She loved writing letters to her family and friends. Instead of calling or texting them. If she did call and had to leave a voice mail you would always call her back. She treasured all the gifts that family and friends gave her, especially the Tea Pot from Disneyland that her nephew Cody had gifted her. Sylvia loved cooking, she loved making; frybread and stew, Navajo taco's and the best green chili. The desserts she made like popcorn balls, due to her diabetes, we all cherished and knew it was her way of showering us with treats.



She was always giving and kind. She was always thinking of others instead of herself. She was close to her mom Sarah Henry and her sister Sandra Henry.



Sylvia Jean Henry made the world a beautiful place. She is greatly loved and we be immensely missed and remembered by the ones she touched by her beautiful heart forever.



DUE TO THE CURRENT PANDEMIC CONDITIONS- MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL SERVICE AND LUNCHEON.



Funeral services will be October 15, 2020 at Russon Mortuary 1585 West 300 South Syracuse, Utah 84075. Viewing will be at 11:00–11:45am, Funeral at 12pm. A light luncheon at 1:00 Clearfield 2nd Ward ADDRESS 1245 South 1175 East Clearfield Utah.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Russon Mortuary & Crematory - Syracuse from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.