Sylvia Lenzie, 72, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, left this world peacefully on Wednesday June 10, 2020.She was born August 27, 1947 in Salt Lake City Utah to Silvestre D. Macavinta and Virginia G. Macavinta. She was raised in Willard and was the oldest of seven children. She married Richard L. Lenzie on June 20, 1970 and resided in Ogden where together they raised their four children. Sylvia was a highly respected nurse. After 30 years of service, she retired from McKay-Dee Hospital where she dedicated her life to teaching and caring for others. Her compassion, calming influence, and kindness were some of her greatest qualities, but her love of family, especially her grandchildren, was unmeasurable. She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband, Richard of Ogden; four children, Deborah (Robert) Jacobson of West Haven; David (Carolyn) Lenzie of Honeyville; Connie (Philip Haymes) Lenzie of West Haven; Christina (Matt) Thornburg of Plain City; thirteen grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Also surviving are two brothers, Joe Macavinta of Corinne; Donny Macavinta of West Point; four sisters, Julie Klick of West Point; Dolores Macavinta of West Haven; Fran Morriss of Perry; Lorri Finch of Layton; and many nieces and nephews.A Rosary will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. followed by a viewing from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St, Ogden, with Father Michael Sciumbato officiating.Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.