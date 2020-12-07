Menu
Sylvia Lopez
1955 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1955
DIED
December 2, 2020
Sylvia Lopez's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parkside Chapels in Chicago, IL .

Published by Parkside Chapels on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parkside Chapels & Cremation Service, Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc.
5948 Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638
Dec
10
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Parkside Chapels & Cremation Service, Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc.
5948 Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638
Funeral services provided by:
Parkside Chapels
