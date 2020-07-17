Sylvia passed away July 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born November 9, 1952, to Juanita and Joe Orosco in Ogden, Utah.



The old saying "Big things come in small packages" was written just for her. Those who knew her will remember what a spitfire she was, but down inside her heart overflowed with love and compassion. Her husband and family were her top priority and the love and dedication she had for them was endless.



Sylvia worked for the Ogden City Police Department; it was there she met many friends through her 30-year career.



She loved her Savior with all her being and held fast until her passing. Our hearts are at peace knowing she is reunited with the loved ones who have gone before her, especially her "Mama," who she missed and thought of constantly.



Sylvia is survived by her husband Jess; siblings Michael, Rene (Jeanine), and Gloria (Felicia); as well as her tias, tios, cousins, and many, many friends.



The family would like to express their gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and aides who took such wonderful care of her throughout her illness. Her siblings cannot begin to thank her husband Jess for all the love and caring he gave to her throughout their marriage and especially during her illness.



Friends and family may call at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Tuesday, July 21 from 9:00 – 9:45 am, prior to Graveside Services at 10:00 am. Due to COVID-19 masks are required for attendance.





