Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sylvia Seder
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1944
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Davis High School
Sylvia Seder's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory in Ellensburg, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sylvia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory
301 E. 3rd Ave., Ellensburg, Washington 98926
Dec
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory
301 E. 3rd Ave., Ellensburg, Washington 98926
Funeral services provided by:
Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.