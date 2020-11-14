Menu
Sylvia Walker
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1938
DIED
November 11, 2020
Sylvia Walker's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc in Burlington, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpe Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina 27217
Nov
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina 27217
Sharpe Funeral Home Inc
I was saddened to learn of Sylvia's passing. She was a very good friend to my late mother and she extended her friendship to me. I pray that the family will be comforted by the memories they shared.
Jacqueline Howell
Friend
November 13, 2020