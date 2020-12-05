Menu
Sylvia Wilkowski
1917 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1917
DIED
December 2, 2020
Sylvia Wilkowski's passing at the age of 103 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Integrity Celebrations Center in Burlington, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Burlington- Celebration Center
2789 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, Wisconsin 53105
Funeral services provided by:
Integrity Celebrations Center
