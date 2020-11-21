Takia Dunn's passing at the age of 23 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Takia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Community Funeral Home website.
Published by Community Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
